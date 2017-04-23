This week on Focus Montreal: April 22

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community and brings their stories into focus.

Take a look at who we're meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

SAAQ releases 2017 Drugs and Driving campaign

Quebec’s automobile insurance board (SAAQ) has released a new campaign to raise awareness about the risks of driving while under the influence of drugs.

The campaign was released, just as the Trudeau government tabled legislation aimed at legalising marijuana.

The new ad aims to show how cannabis slows down reaction times.

It features a Captain counting down steamboats, as two pot smokers drive. It ends with tragic consequences.

The SAAQ says there is no doubt that marijuana affects the brain and the ability to drive, and hopes the campaign will drive home that message.

SAAQ spokesperson Mario Vaillancourt discussed the statistics behind the campaign, with senior anchor Jamie Orchard.

National Volunteer Week



In celebration of National Volunteer Week, the Breakfast Club of Canada is honouring 3,500 Quebecers who selflessly contribute to bettering the lives of children in their communities.

The committed team of volunteers provides 163,000 children with a nutritious breakfast every morning in over 1,400 schools across the country.

As a tribute for their tireless community service and ongoing support – the Breakfast Club of Canada is bringing some of these individuals to light and sharing their inspiring stories.

Founding president Daniel Germain dropped by Focus Montreal to talk about the role volunteers play in the organization.

The Long Night of Mégantic

Almost four years ago, on July 6, 2013, a train transporting crude oil derailed and exploded in the small town of Lac-Mégantic.

Fourty seven people were killed, and the town’s downtown core was completely destroyed.

Montreal photographer Michel Huneault arrived in Lac-Mégantic for the first time, 20 hours after the explosion.

He would continue visiting the community a dozen more times during the following year, photographing inside and outside the famous red zone.

Those impressions were compiled into a book called The Long Night of Mégantic.

Huneault sat down with Orchard earlier this week to talk about his work.

To learn more about the Lac-Mégantic tragedy, a one-time public event entitled “Lac-Mégantic: Life Loss Legacy” will be held at the Atwater Library Sunday, April 30.

The evening will feature a variety of guest speakers and artists, including Huneault.