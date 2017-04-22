Politics
April 22, 2017 1:13 pm
Updated: April 22, 2017 1:15 pm

Andrea Horwath promises provincial pharmacare if elected in 2018

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath delivers a speech at the party's convention in Toronto on Saturday November 15, 2014.

Chris Young/Canadian Press/File
TORONTO – Ontario’s NDP leader says if her party wins the 2018 election, they will create a provincial universal pharmacare plan.

Andrea Horwath made the policy announcement in a speech to delegates at the Ontario New Democrats’ convention today in Toronto.

She’s not announcing any details of the plan until next week, but says it will mean lower costs, less worry and better health for everyone.

The June 2018 election is less than 14 months away, but Horwath says to be honest, the campaign is already well underway.

In her speech, Horwath takes shots at the Liberal government, saying Premier Kathleen Wynne denied there was a hydro crisis until it became a political crisis for her party.

Horwath says Ontario also can’t afford the Progressive Conservatives, who she says would bringing deep cuts and more privatization.

