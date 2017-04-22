Car catches on fire in downtown Winnipeg
WINNIPEG — In the midst of an April snowfall, a car caught fire in downtown Winnipeg Saturday morning.
Crews were called on scene around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a car fire at Main Street and Graham Avenue.
Flames could be seen shooting from the vehicle.
Fire crews were quickly able to put out the blaze.
There were no injuries.
RAW: Car catches fire during a spring snowfall
