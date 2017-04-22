Car Fire
April 22, 2017 11:47 am

Car catches on fire in downtown Winnipeg

By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: Northbound traffic on Main Street was closed at Graham Avenue Saturday morning. A vehicle caught fire in the middle of the road.

A A

WINNIPEG — In the midst of an April snowfall, a car caught fire in downtown Winnipeg Saturday morning.

Crews were called on scene around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a car fire at Main Street and Graham Avenue.

Flames could be seen shooting from the vehicle.

Fire crews were quickly able to put out the blaze.

There were no injuries.

RAW: Car catches fire during a spring snowfall 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Fire
Car on fire downtown Winnipeg
Winnipeg car fire
Winnipeg fire
winnipeg fire crews
Winnipeg Snow

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News