Washington Capitals lead series, beat Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 OT goal

WASHINGTON – The Toronto Maple Leafs gave the Presidents’ Trophy-winners another scare, but head home on the verge of elimination.

Justin Williams beat Frederik Andersen five-hole 1:04 into overtime as the Washington Capitals snatched Game 5 on Friday 2-1. They now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 with a chance to eliminate the Leafs in Game 6 at the Air Canada Centre on Sunday night.

Four of the five games between the two teams have been decided in overtime.

Auston Matthews scored his third goal of the playoffs in defeat for Toronto and Andersen made 26 saves.

T.J. Oshie also found the back of the net for Washington and Holtby stopped 24-of-25 shots.

The Leafs were coming off what they believed to be their least competitive game of the series, a 5-4 loss at home in Game 4 in which they were bullied for two periods by a hungry Capitals squad.