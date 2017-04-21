Hawaiians react on Twitter after Jeff Sessions dismisses ‘an island in the Pacific’

Social media did not take kindly to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions referring to the country’s 50th state of Hawaii as just “an island in the Pacific.”

Using the hashtag #IslandinthePacific, many on Twitter reminded Sessions that Hawaii is in fact part of the country, the birthplace of former President Barack Obama and home to Pearl Harbor.

Sessions told “The Mark Levin Show” earlier this week that he was “amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the president of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power.”

READ MORE: Hawaii judge extends order blocking Donald Trump’s travel ban indefinitely

Sessions was referring to Judge Derrick Watson, a federal district court judge in Honolulu, who struck down the second version of Trump’s immigration order banning immigrants from six majority-Muslim countries temporarily. He ruled the order discriminated against Muslims.

Hawaii was the first state to sue over Trump’s revised ban.

The now infamous phrase from Sessions has been mentioned more than 27,000 times online, according to Brandwatch, a social media monitoring company.

The Attorney General of Hawaii’s office tweeted an image of the act admitting Hawaii into the Union in 1959.

Senator Mazie Hirono chided Sessions for indulging in “dog whistle politics.”

Hey Jeff Sessions, this #IslandinthePacific has been the 50th state for going on 58 years. And we won’t succumb to your dog whistle politics — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 20, 2017

Fellow Hawaiian Senator Brian Schatz also railed at Sessions’ jab.

Mr. Attorney General: You voted for that judge. And that island is called Oahu. It's my home. Have some respect. https://t.co/sW9z3vqBqG — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 20, 2017

State of Hawaii has many islands, not one island. We have around 1.5 m people. Island of Hawaii has 186,000 people. Please use the google. https://t.co/aoZewx7jzT — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 20, 2017

A number of other Twitter users also made their voices heard:

Really amazed that an attorney general with ancestors from Britain (itself an island!) can be such an ignorant bigot. #IslandInThePacific — Jared M. Gordon (@JaredMGordon) April 21, 2017

Just wait until Sessions finds out New Mexico isn't really new and isn't really Mexico. #Sessions #IslandinthePacific — Katzenjammer (@Katzeyammer) April 21, 2017

Funny how US took Hawaii by force, claimed it as OURS..then when it pushes back & affects establishment, it's just an #IslandinthePacific 🤔 — Deena (@deelynn84) April 21, 2017