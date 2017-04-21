Okanagan RCMP issue theft-from-vehicle warning; wallet stolen in Lake Country

Okanagan RCMP are reminding people to lock their vehicles after five, theft-from-vehicle complaints in Lake Country in the past week.

They include an incident where the owner was resting in rear of her mini-van in the Winfield Arena parking lot when the thief entered the passenger door and stole the wallet from her purse which was left between the front seats.

When confronted by the woman the culprit said he thought the vehicle belonged to his mother and quickly left the area.

Other thefts were reported on Bottom Wood Lake Road, Woodsdale Road and Read Road.

“Investigators have noted that the vehicles related to the thefts were not damaged, as it is believed they had each been left unlocked,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “RCMP wish to remind residents to lock their vehicles, remove any valuables or keep them out of sight and report suspicious activity or thefts to police immediately,” adds O’Donaghey.

Police say a person-of-interest in the investigation is a man in his 20’s with a dark complexion and facial hair who was wearing an oversize white hoodie with a black insignia or design on it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cst. Dave Caley of the Lake Country RCMP Detachment at 250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.