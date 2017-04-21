NDG Food Depot searching for a new home

After just four years at Trinity Memorial Church, the NDG Food Depot is searching for a new home.

The food bank’s general manager, Daniel Rotman, said he expected this day would eventually come.

“We’ve known from the beginning when we moved into the Trinity Memorial Church that it was a temporary solution,” he said.

The Anglican Church sold the heritage site to real estate developers Stanford Properties Group.

It’s not yet clear what the real estate group’s intentions are with the newly acquired land.

Chairperson Angelo Pasto said he is keeping his options open, including the possibility of renting the building to another religious group.

The NDG Food Depot’s lease ends on June 30, but it may be granted an extension until December.

The extended lease, however, has yet been signed.

If so, the extra time will give the group an opportunity to find a new place.

“Last time, when we were evicted from our offices on Oxford Street, it took eight months for our numbers to come back to normal levels,” Rotman said.

The depot is now looking to buy its own building.

“The board has put five offers on buildings in the area, all unfortunately were rejected,” Rotman said.

“We are continuing to pursue a long term solution.”

Longtime volunteer Brian Lott, who is in charge of preparing the meal program twice a week, said he would like to see an upgrade.

“We started doing 60 meals and we’ve gradually racked up to where we are now at 250,” Lott said.

“I think we’ve really maxed out what we can do in the kitchen that we have.”