Rising water levels ahead of Earth Day celebrations prompts UTRCA safety reminder

Rising water levels, slippery stream banks, and fast-moving cold water has the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) issuing a safety reminder to residents.

According to communications specialist Eleanor Heagy, recent rainfall has resulted in potentially dangerous conditions in areas that will likely be busy this weekend.

“Saturday is the Thames River Clean Up, which takes place across the Thames River watershed,” said Heagy.

“There are also many other Earth Day events this weekend, and we want everyone to be aware that streams and rivers may be running high, and to stay out of the water.”

The Upper Thames River watershed received 30-50 millimetres of rainfall between Thursday morning and Friday morning. Water levels have peaked in upstream areas and on smaller creeks and are expected to peak in downstream areas overnight and into Saturday.

Water levels will likely be between half a metre to a metre above normal for this time of year.

Flood control reservoirs are being operated to reduce downstream flows and the UTRCA is monitoring the situation.