No subway service at Yonge-Bloor station due to police investigation

There is no subway service at Yonge-Bloor station after a suspicious package was discovered Friday morning.

A suspicious package at Bloor-Yonge Station is the cause of this morning's service suspension. Police are on scene. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 21, 2017

The Toronto Transit Commission said trains are turning back at Broadview and St. George stations on Line 2 at Yonge.

Trains are also turning back at Union and Eglinton on Line 1 at Bloor.

There’s no word yet when full service will resume.

Trains turning back at Broadview and St George on Line 2 due to a Toronto police investigation at Yonge Station. Shuttle buses ordered.#TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) April 21, 2017

Trains turning back at Union and Eglinton on Line 1 due to a Toronto police investigation at Bloor Station. Shuttle buses ordered.#TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) April 21, 2017