No subway service at Yonge-Bloor station due to police investigation
There is no subway service at Yonge-Bloor station after a suspicious package was discovered Friday morning.
The Toronto Transit Commission said trains are turning back at Broadview and St. George stations on Line 2 at Yonge.
Trains are also turning back at Union and Eglinton on Line 1 at Bloor.
There’s no word yet when full service will resume.
