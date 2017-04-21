Canada
April 21, 2017 8:46 am

No subway service at Yonge-Bloor station due to police investigation

There is no subway service at Yonge-Bloor station after a suspicious package was discovered Friday morning.

The Toronto Transit Commission said trains are turning back at Broadview and St. George stations on Line 2 at Yonge.

Trains are also turning back at Union and Eglinton on Line 1 at Bloor.

There’s no word yet when full service will resume.

Global News