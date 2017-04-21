Man responsible for Paris shootout was a French national: minister

The man responsible for a shootout in central Paris on Thursday was a French national, Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon told public broadcaster VRT.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the shooting, in which a French policeman was shot dead, via its Amaq news agency, naming the attacker as Abu Yousif al-Belgiki — “the Belgian” in Arabic.

“The investigation is continuing. What we can confirm, is that the perpetrator was a French national,” Jambon told VRT.

In November 2015, when Paris was rocked by near simultaneous gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites, two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and others lived in Belgium.