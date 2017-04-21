World
April 21, 2017 5:16 am
Updated: April 21, 2017 5:17 am

Man responsible for Paris shootout was a French national: minister

By Robert-Jan Bartunek Reuters

France's president Francois Hollande says a shooting that targeted three police officers in central Paris Thursday night was an act of terrorism. It happened late Thursday night in the city's famous Champs-Elysees shopping district.

A A

The man responsible for a shootout in central Paris on Thursday was a French national, Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon told public broadcaster VRT.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the shooting, in which a French policeman was shot dead, via its Amaq news agency, naming the attacker as Abu Yousif al-Belgiki — “the Belgian” in Arabic.

“The investigation is continuing. What we can confirm, is that the perpetrator was a French national,” Jambon told VRT.

In November 2015, when Paris was rocked by near simultaneous gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites, two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and others lived in Belgium.

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Abu Yousif al-Belgiki
Abu Yousif al-Belgiki paris
Abu Yousif al-Belgiki paris attack
Paris Attack
paris attack french national
paris attack suspect
paris attacker
paris attacker french national
paris attacker identified
Paris Terrorist Attack

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News