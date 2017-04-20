Mika Zibanejad scores OT winner to lift Rangers past Canadiens in Game 5
A A
Mika Zibanejad scored 14:22 into overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final series.
Chris Kreider’s shot on a rush went off Alexei Emelin’s stick right to Zibanejad for a shot into an open side.
The Rangers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can end it with a win in Game 6 Saturday in New York.
Jesper Fast and Brady Skjei also scored for New York.
Artturi Lehkonen scored and set up a goal by Brendan Gallagher in the first period for Montreal.
Montreal outshot the Rangers 33-25 in regulation time but shots were 36-36 after overtime.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.