Sports
April 20, 2017 11:56 pm
Updated: April 21, 2017 6:06 am

Mika Zibanejad scores OT winner to lift Rangers past Canadiens in Game 5

By Bill Beacon The Canadian Press

Rangers players celebrate goal by New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens NHL playoff game at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. New York defeated Montreal 3-2 in OT. Thursday, April 20, 2017.

John Crouch/Cal Sport Media/REX/Shutterstock
A A

Mika Zibanejad scored 14:22 into overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final series.

Chris Kreider’s shot on a rush went off Alexei Emelin’s stick right to Zibanejad for a shot into an open side.

The Rangers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can end it with a win in Game 6 Saturday in New York.

Jesper Fast and Brady Skjei also scored for New York.

Artturi Lehkonen scored and set up a goal by Brendan Gallagher in the first period for Montreal.

Montreal outshot the Rangers 33-25 in regulation time but shots were 36-36 after overtime.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Eastern Conference
HABS
Montreal Canadiens
New York Rangers
NHL
Playoffs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News