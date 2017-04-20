World
April 20, 2017 9:17 pm
Updated: April 20, 2017 9:18 pm

U.S. prosecutors weighing charges against Julian Assange and WikiLeaks: reports

By Staff The Associated Press

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a U.N. report as he speaks on the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2016.

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
A A

Two media reports say U.S. prosecutors are preparing or closely considering charges against the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, including its founder Julian Assange, for revealing sensitive government secrets.

CNN reports that authorities are preparing to seek Assange’s arrest.


Story continues below

The Washington Post reports prosecutors are weighing charges against the organization’s members after the Obama-era Justice Department declined to do so.

The newspaper says possible charges include conspiracy, theft of government property and violating the Espionage Act.

READ MORE: WikiLeaks releases trove of new documents on alleged CIA hacking tools

WikiLeaks last month released documents it says reveal secrets about the CIA’s cyberespionage tools for breaking into targeted computers, cellphones and smart TVs. It previously published 250,000 State Department cables and embarrassed the U.S. military with logs from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange’s attorney says authorities have not apprised him of the status of their investigation.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Julian Assange
julian assange charged
julian assange charges
julian assange charges us prosecutors
Julian Assange Wikileaks
WikiLeaks
Wikileaks Julian Assange
wikileaks julian assange charged

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News