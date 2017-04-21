Commentary: New leader won’t help Liberals

After the headlines of rent control and foreign home buyer’s tax fade, questions are still rising if Kathleen Wynne will lead the Liberal party into the next provincial election.

The answer is yes.

Here’s one of many analogies.

Remember, this was an “older model” government already on its second coat of paint when McGuinty sold it to Wynne.

At what point do you stop throwing good money after bad and look to the future?

No, she can’t win, but who else from the party can? And who wants that job?

Would you want to prop up this bloated group who have cost us billions in self-inflicted hydro wounds just to scrape the surface?

Will a replacement cut from the same cloth fix the rip that splits the province?

I’ll finish with another ditty…

No matter the captain, the ship is sinking.

It will be a miracle if anyone survives?

Especially the current captain.

