RCMP investigate death of child in Garden Hill First Nation, Man.
A A
RCMP are investigating the death of a child in Garden Hill First Nation, Man.
Officers haven’t released any information on how old the child is or how the death happened.
RCMP are expected to release more information Thursday.
Garden Hill First nation is a fly-in community about 500 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.