April 20, 2017 8:34 am

RCMP investigate death of child in Garden Hill First Nation, Man.

RCMP are investigating the death of a child in Garden Hill First Nation, Man.

Officers haven’t released any information on how old the child is or how the death happened.

RCMP are expected to release more information Thursday.

Garden Hill First nation is a fly-in community about 500 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

 

Death Of A Child
Garden Hill First Nation
Manitoba RCMP
northeast Manitoba
RCMP investigate death

