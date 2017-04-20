Multi-vehicle crash closes Bayview-Bloor ramps on DVP
The northbound and southbound Bayview-Bloor ramps are closed on the Don Valley Parkway following a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
Toronto police said three vehicles were involved in the collision causing a rollover.
Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital.
Two suffered minor injuries and a third was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Motorists have been told to avoid the area. There’s no word yet when the crash will be cleared.
