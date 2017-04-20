Canada
April 20, 2017 7:13 am
Updated: April 20, 2017 7:14 am

Multi-vehicle crash closes Bayview-Bloor ramps on DVP

By Web Producer  Global News

A multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of the Bayview-Bloor ramp on April 20, 2017.

Global News Chopper
The northbound and southbound Bayview-Bloor ramps are closed on the Don Valley Parkway following a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

Toronto police said three vehicles were involved in the collision causing a rollover.

Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital.

Two suffered minor injuries and a third was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Motorists have been told to avoid the area. There’s no word yet when the crash will be cleared.

Bayview-Bloor ramps
Don Valley Parkway
DVP
DVP Bayview-Bloor
DVP crash
multi-vehicle collision
Toronto Police

