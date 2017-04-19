Health
Boil water order issued for community south of Red Deer

Alberta Health Services has issued a boil water order for the community of Springbrook, in Red Deer County, after a fire at the pumphouse.

Safety of the drinking water from the Springbrook water system may have been compromised. Drinking the water without first boiling it may make people sick.

EPCOR said all users of the Springbrook water supply must bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before any consumption, which includes:

  • Drinking
  • Cleaning raw foods
  • Brushing teeth
  • Preparing infant formula or juices
  • Making ice
  • Handwashing dishes

Water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled, according to EPCOR.

The boil water order will remain in place until further notice. Updates on the order can be found on EPCOR’s website and Alberta Emergency Alert’s website.

Springbrook is located about 10 kilometres south of Red Deer.

