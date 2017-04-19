BC Election 2017

More
BC election
April 19, 2017 5:19 pm

B.C. Liberal Party gives back 191 donations

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE PHOTO: British Columbia Premier Christy Clark makes an announcement on Monday, April 10, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong
A A

VANCOUVER – New reports released by Elections BC show the Liberal party returned almost $175,000 in political contributions it received in the last six years.

The Liberal party’s amended financial report shows donations dating back to 2010 from 191 contributors for $174,313 were returned this year.

READ MORE: B.C. Liberals to refund $93k in indirect donations 

Story continues below

The documents show the New Democratic Party returned $10,500 after reviewing its donations back to 2012.

The Elections Act does not require political parties to explain why contributions were returned.

The Liberal party said last month it had found 43 indirect political donations worth almost $93,000 that would be returned.

Indirect political donations are payments made by an individual on behalf of an organization, which is prohibited.

The RCMP is reviewing possible violations of the Elections Act related to indirect political donations and other unspecified contraventions involving political party financing in the province.

Special prosecutor David Butcher was appointed last month to provide the Mounties with legal advice in their investigation.
Report an error
BC election
BC election 2017
BC Liberals
Campaign
Christy Clark
contributions
Elections Act

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News