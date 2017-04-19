Canada
April 19, 2017 12:43 pm

Ontario housing measures to tackle both rental and home buying issues: Wynne

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: After downsizing a year ago, a retired couple is trying to buy into the Mississauga market, but they're being outbid and outpriced. Real estate experts say there’s a lack of inventory with high demand. Lama Nicolas has more.

A A

TORONTO – Ontario’s premier says a package of housing measures that will be announced within days will tackle both the rental and home sales sides of the real estate market.

Speaking today in Ottawa, Kathleen Wynne said it is intended to give people breathing space in the frenzied housing market in the Golden Horseshoe region without unintended consequences in other markets.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Top 5 ways Ontario government can cool the hot Toronto-area housing market

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa has spoken frequently in recent weeks about going after speculators, who buy houses in the hope of turning a profit rather than to live in.

He also said that he discussed vacancy rates that are constraining supply at a meeting this week with the federal finance minister and Toronto Mayor John Tory, who has been talking about a vacant homes tax.

READ MORE: No measures for homebuyers that could impact house prices in Toronto: Bill Morneau

Housing Minister Chris Ballard has also said the provincial government has been developing “substantive rent control reform” amid calls to end a rule that sees annual rent increase caps only apply to residential buildings or units constructed before November 1991.

The average price of detached houses in the Greater Toronto Area rose to $1.21 million last month, up 33.4 per cent from a year ago.
Report an error
Charles Sousa
GTA
GTHA
housing measures
Kathleen Wynne
Ontario housing
Real Estate
Toronto Real Estate
Toronto real estate prices

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News