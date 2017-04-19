Jonathan Marleau named Liberal candidate in Gouin provincial byelection

Jonathan Marleau announced that he would run opposite Québec Solidaire candidate and former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois in this summer’s Gouin provincial byelection.

Marleau made the announcement at the Jean-Talon market while accompanied by Quebec Liberal premier Philippe Couillard on Tuesday evening.

Gouin was a Parti Québécois (PQ) stronghold until 2012, but has been under the Québec Solidaire banner since 2012.

Françoise David vacated the seat due to health issues earlier this year. The former party co-spokesperson won the riding in 2014, garnering more than 50 per cent of the popular vote.

The PQ has decided not field an opponent to run against Nadeau-Dubois in the upcoming byelection.

Marleau, 25 , has been the president of the Quebec Liberal party’s youth wing since 2016.

The Gouin byelection has not been formally declared, but is expected sometime in late June.