Trial for Dr. Sarah Jones in Bridgewater, N.S. adjourns until June

Three pharmacists took the stand Tuesday at Bridgewater Provincial Court to testify in the trial for Dr. Sarah Jones.

Police allege Jones wrote prescriptions for tens of thousands of oxycodone and oxyneo pills.

Jones was originally facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking oxycodone, but those charges were withdrawn last week.

Jones now stands accused of possession of a narcotic, fraud and drawing a document without authority.

Jessica Wolfe, a pharmacist at the Bridgewater Superstore, was one of the Crowns witnesses. She testified Jones would sometimes call the pharmacy to see how many painkillers they had in store and write a prescription for that amount of pills.

Wolfe also told the court she notified the province’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program about the amount and dosage of painkillers Dr. Jones was prescribing to one patient, Merle Chase, but was reassured everything was fine.

All three witnesses who testified Tuesday said Jones never returned any unused prescriptions to their pharmacies.

“We’re interested in the court knowing about the idea that Dr. Jones was alleged to have returned unused oxycodone prescriptions and we’re interested in leading evidence that demonstrates to the court that at the pharmacies that you would have anticipated that it would have been returned, no oxycodone was returned,” said Crown prosecutor Jill Hartlen.

The Crown expected to wrap up their case Tuesday but ran out of time before calling their star witness, another pharmacist at the superstore.

The case has now been adjourned until June, when both sides will return to court.

The Crown expects to call three additional witnesses before wrapping their case up. At this point, Hartlen admits it may never be known where the pills went.

“At this point, it’s probably unlikely,” she said. “We moved away from calling evidence on where the oxycodone actually went.”