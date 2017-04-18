Veteran Toronto City Councillor Ron Moeser dies of cancer

Long-time Toronto City Councillor Ron Moeser has died, more than a year after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Moeser represented Ward 44, the south-east corner of Scarborough, since the City of Toronto amalgamated in 1998. He also served as a City of Scarborough councillor prior to amalgamation.

Part of Moeser’s ward includes the Rouge Valley. He was a strong advocate for the creation of the Rouge National Urban Park, the largest urban park in the country.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement Tuesday Moeser “proudly served his city and the people of Scarborough for more than 20 years.”

“He believed in representing and respecting the needs of his community and those of the entire city,” Tory said.

“He will be missed by his Council colleagues, City staff and the communities he served with integrity and passion.”

Tory said on Twitter that the lights at Toronto City Hall will be dimmed Tuesday night in memory of Moeser.

During the current term of city council, Moeser served on the Scarborough Community Council, Economic Development Committee, City-School Boards Advisory Committee and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

A representative for Moeser’s city hall office said the councillor “fought a long and hard battle” with Lymphoma.

“The councillor worked tirelessly for this community and was a very tough individual,” Jim Hart said. “[He] hung in there as long as he could.”

Moeser’s office said he “peacefully passed away” Tuesday morning with his loved ones by his side.

He is survived by his wife Heather and three daughters. The family has requested privacy at this time and memorial details will be announced at a later date.

Truly saddened to learn of the passing of my colleague, Councillor Ron Moeser. Please read my statement below: pic.twitter.com/IoZQ3p1jE0 — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 18, 2017

All flags on official poles at Toronto City Hall & Toronto civic centres will be lowered in memory of Councillor Ron Moeser. — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 18, 2017

