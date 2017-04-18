Burst pipe causes major flooding at west Edmonton Islamic centre

Members of a west Edmonton Islamic centre are cleaning up after a major flood early Monday morning.

A pipe about 20 centimetres in diameter burst early Monday morning, causing water to quickly flood the MAC Islamic Centre, located in the area of 61 Avenue and 172 Street.

Mud and water was nearly one metre deep in some areas of the centre, including the main office.

By Tuesday morning, the carpet was torn up and several fans were placed throughout the building in hopes of drying it out.

Most of the flooring will likely need to be replaced. The centre has insurance, but the manager said it’s still a major blow to the community.

“It’s a heartbreaking incident because the people are used to the place and they’re coming every day. The kids are coming to preschool,” Bassam Fares said.

Fares said the preschool will be closed indefinitely and the prayer area and refugee program will be shut down.

It’s not known when the centre will reopen. Fares said the centre is accepting donations, both monetary and people’s time if they want to help with cleanup efforts.

About 1,000 people gather at the MAC Islamic Centre every Friday.

More to come…