Fundraiser to help take a swing at world hunger

For more than 40 years, Canadian farmers have been helping feed the world by donating surplus crops.

A charity that’s long been behind the effort is gearing up to raise funds in Kelowna.

‘Swing at World Hunger’ is a golf tournament coming up April 29 in Kelowna, organized by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

For every dollar raised, the Canadian government will match it four times, helping donations to the charity go a long way.

In 2016, the Canadian Foodgrains Bank used $43 million to feed the hungry in Syria, South Sudan and India among other countries.

The Kelowna golf tournament is the first in the Okanagan. If it goes well, the event will be held in other cities across the country.

The event takes place at Orchard Greens, with tickets available by contacting Jerry Klassen 250-215-4949 or klassenjd@hotmail.com .