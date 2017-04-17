Che Guevara’s son starts ‘motorcycle diaries’ tour in Cuba

A convoy of modern American built Harley-Davidson motorbikes is a novel sight on Cuba’s roads with tourists roaring through Havana to start an island tour organized by the son of one of the country’s most influential figures.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau faces criticism over Fidel Castro statement

The man behind the operation and tour leader is Ernesto Guevara, the youngest son of the revolutionary icon Che Guevara, whose giant image looks down on Havana’s Revolution Square.

“As a child, I always liked motorbikes, cars and speed. I was able to join up with a friend to turn something we liked into a business,” said Guevara, adding that he wants people to learn about his country and its culture.

Ernesto Guevara is a lawyer by training, but he gave the profession up to run his bike business along with his wife who handles the bookings and occasionally joins him on the tours. They attract biking enthusiasts from all around the world, including an increasing number coming from the United States.

“No one can deny the place of Che Guevara in Latin American history. It’s a fascinating story and to see it unfold through the eyes now of Che’s family and go to those places, it’s an experience to not miss,” said Ken Wallentine, a motorbike enthusiast from the US.

There are two tour options with a six-day or a lengthier nine-day Cuba tour on offer. Prices range from around 3,000 to 6,000 US dollars. So far, there’s been no shortage of takers.

READ MORE: After more than 50 years, US scheduled passenger flight to Cuba

Ernesto Guevara‘s company is called La Poderosa Tours and is named after the motorbike his father rode as a young man on his epic journey through South America.

That journey was immortalized in the Oscar award-winning movie ‘The Motorcycle Diaries’ in 2004. Based on his memoirs, the film followed the young Che and his friend on their voyage of discovery around South America before going on to become a Marxist revolutionary.