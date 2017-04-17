Election sign of BC Liberal candidate Naomi Yamamoto defaced with offensive graffiti

The election sign of BC Liberal candidate for North Vancouver-Lonsdale Naomi Yamamoto has been defaced this weekend.

On Sunday evening, Yamamoto, who is currently serving as Minister of State for Emergency Preparedness, posted the photo of the sign, which has been marked with a Swastika sign and red paint. She captioned the photo with, “this is not my B.C.”

The tweet prompted messages of support from other social media users and at least one running mate in Abbotsford South, MLA Darryl Plecas, who said “[the situation] is revolting and has absolutely no place in our province and communities.”

Some of Yamamoto’s opponents also pitched in with their reactions.

BC Green Party candidate for North Vancouver-Seymour tweeted to say, “regardless of political views, this extremely offensive display is completely unacceptable. Greens stand against it too.”

Another Green Party candidate, Greg Powell — who is running in Richmond South Centre — also left a comment on Yamamoto’s Twitter thread saying, “I’m so sorry that happened. Nobody should have to experience that.”

In an emailed statement, Yamamoto told Global News she deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from across party lines in response to what took place.

“My team and I are not going to allow this to distract us from communicating positively with people of North Vancouver,” she said.