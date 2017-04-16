Man dies after multi-vehicle crash near Valleyfield

A 41-year-old man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 132 near Montée Léger in Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka in the Montrégie.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A westbound driver veered into the opposite lane while attempting to overtake a vehicle ahead of him and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The vehicle that was being passed could not avoid the collision.

The driver of the first vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

The woman driving the eastbound vehicle as seriously injured. Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to pull her from the wreckage.

Police said they do not fear for her life.

The family of four in the third vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

Highway 132 was closed for several hours Saturday for the investigation.

Police said speed and a risky overtaking were possible contributing factors in the fatal crash.