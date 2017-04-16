Man taken into custody following house fire in southwest Edmonton

A man was taken into police custody following a house fire in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 9:00 p.m.

They arrived to find thick black smoke pouring out of a two-storey home.

“Neighbours indicated that the resident in the house involved was acting irrationally – yelling and screaming – EPS were called by ourselves.” said Robert Bend, acting district fire chief. “He was walking up and down the street. He had left his front door open, we noticed smoke coming out and we called it a working fire at that time.”

Fire fighters managed to quickly get the blaze under control and contain it to the kitchen and living room areas.

“We were able to knock it down quickly and keep it to the rooms of origin,” Bend said.

Police could be seen leading a man away in handcuffs.

No one else was home at the time.