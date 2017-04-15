Easter
April 15, 2017 3:46 pm

Slavery and freedom explored at Canadian Museum for Human Rights

By Reporter  Global News

Panel discussion at CMHR about slavery and freedom Saturday afternoon.

Mike Arsenault/Global News
WINNIPEG — Easter long weekend brought with it a discussion around slavery and freedom through a Jewish lens on Sunday.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) hosted an event that featured an excerpt from an upcoming production by the Winnipeg Jewish Theatre (WJT) called The Whipping Man. The play focused on a Jewish Confederate soldier in the Civil War who returned injured to his home and freed slaves.

The event at CMHR also included a discussion by Dr. Paul Finkelman to explore the history of Jewish people in the southern United States before and during the American Civil War.

