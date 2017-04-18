Trial to begin for Calgary man accused of killing common-law wife Lisa Mitchell

The trial for a man charged with killing Calgary mother Lisa Mitchell is set to begin Tuesday.

Allan Shyback is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in connection to the death of Mitchell, his common-law wife.

Mitchell was a 31-year-old mother of two. She was last seen alive walking from her Ogden home to a nearby 7-Eleven on Oct. 29, 2012.

For more than two years, her family held onto hope she would be found alive.

Then in December 2014, police raided the Ogden house Mitchell shared with Shyback.

Police later revealed they found human remains inside the home. Shyback was arrested and charged.

The trial is scheduled for nine days in front of a judge alone.

Watch below from Dec. 2014: A Calgary mother is living in a nightmare, after her daughter went from missing to murdered. Over the weekend, Lisa Mitchell’s body was found in Ogden. Her husband has been charged in her death. Lisa Mitchell’s mother is speaking out.