World
April 13, 2017 1:06 pm
Updated: April 13, 2017 1:37 pm

U.S. targets ISIS with ‘mother of all bombs’ in Afghanistan

By Robert Burns The Associated Press

The US military has dropped 'the mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan.

(U.S. Department Of Defense)
A A

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.

Adam Stump is a Pentagon spokesman. Stump says it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which he said contains 11 tons of explosives.

The Air Force calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. Based on the acronym, it has been nicknamed the “Mother Of All Bombs.”

READ MORE: U.S. says new Syria airstrike mistakenly killed 18 allied fighters

“As ISIS-K’s losses have mounted, they are using IEDs, bunkers and tunnels to thicken their defense,” said General John W. Nicholson, Commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan. “ This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K.”

Stump says the bomb was dropped on a cave complex believed to be used by IS fighters in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, very close to the border with Pakistan.

More to come….

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Donald Trump president
ISIL
ISIS
Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
Trump administation
U.S. bombing Afghanistan
U.S. Bombs ISIS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News