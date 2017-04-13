Charges upgraded to 1st-degree murder in killing of pregnant Ontario woman

Charges have been upgraded against a 25-year-old Pickering, Ont. man accused of killing his pregnant wife and police say further charges could be laid in the death of her unborn child.

Durham Regional Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Winville Road in Pickering Friday around 9:45 p.m.

Police discovered the body of 27-year-old Arianna Goberdhan, of Ajax, Ont. Police say her body showed obvious signs of trauma.

Goberdhan was pronounced dead at the scene and the homicide unit took over the investigation. An autopsy later confirmed she died of sharp force trauma.

Nicholas Tyler Baig, 25, was apprehended at a residence in Markham Saturday evening and charged with second-degree murder.

Baig was denied bail Sunday and police upgraded the charge to first-degree murder Thursday following his second court appearance.

Const. George Tudos said police are considering the possibility of laying additional charges against Baig in the unborn baby’s death.

“It’s obviously a topic of conversation that the investigators are having with the Crown but right now there’s no charges,” he said. “It is a possibility.”

Investigators located a 2015 Black Infiniti sedan Monday on Lee Avenue in the Beaches area of Toronto in connection with Goberdhan’s death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Short (ext. 5401) or Det. Horrocks (ext. 5418) of the DRPS Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).