Police find car driven by suspect accused in death of pregnant Ontario woman

Police have located a black sedan that was sought in connection to the death of a pregnant Ontario woman.

The 2015 Black Infiniti was found early Monday morning on Lee Avenue in the Beaches area of Toronto.

A 25-year-old Pickering man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his 27-year-old wife who was nine months pregnant.

Durham Police said she was located in a residence on Winville Road Friday evening with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were originally called to the scene for a domestic disturbance.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nicholas Tyler Baig. He was apprehended in Markham Saturday evening.

The victim is identified as Arianna Goberdhan of Ajax. Investigators confirmed her baby did not survive.

The accused appeared in court on Sunday and was denied bail. He is due back in court April 13.

VIDEO: Goberdham was nine months pregnant and the baby didn’t survive.