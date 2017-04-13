How the WRHA plans to cut spending by $80M

WINNIPEG — In the wake of three emergency rooms closing down in the city, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) hopes to save more than $30 million in the process.

The WRHA laid out a plan on how it will cover the mandated $83 million in savings given by the Tories.

The plan includes $30.9 million in savings through last week’s hospital overhaul announcement. Concordia Hospital, Victoria General Hospital and Seven Oaks General Hospital will no longer have emergency departments.

Another $25 million is expected to be saved from staffing efficiencies, such as overtime and constant care. The organization then plans to save $27 million found in administrative operations.

Last month, Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen ordered the WRHA to cut spending by three per cent and cut 15 per cent of their management positions.

That target could make it impossible for the WRHA to not eliminate frontline employees, according to Dr. Alan Katz with the Manitoba Centre for Health Policy.

However, he believes a closer examination of health spending presents opportunities to improve the overall health care system.

“I do think it would be helpful for us to be more innovative and see how we could do things differently not just to save money but to provide better care to Manitobans,” he said.