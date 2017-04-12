Tall Ships to ‘dress up’ Halifax waterfront this summer

Tall ships from around the world will visit Halifax and 10 other ports in the province this summer.

The event is part of the “Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta,” a transatlantic race that covers 7,000 nautical miles.

The race will begin at the port of Royal Greenwich in London on April 13 and will finish in the port of Le Havre in France in late August. There will be stops in Portugal, Bermuda, the United States and Canada.

Halifax will be hosting the start of the final leg of the race from July 29 to Aug. 1.

“This year we are expecting a fleet around 30 ships. There’s still some last minute toing and froing, but you’ll see excellent representation from Europe certainly, from South America, from the United States, of course Bluenose II will be leading the parade sail in Nova Scotia, and truly a good sprinkling from around the world,” said Jennifer Angel, CEO of Waterfront Development.

The highlights of the event on the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts were announced Wednesday morning.

Some of the scheduled activities include family-friendly pirates landing, a Nova Scotia shipbuilding program, food demonstrations, free concerts including a special performance by Natalie Macmaster and Symphony Nova Scotia.

The provincial government committed $1.5 million to support this event to honour the 150th anniversary of the Confederation.

They are hoping to attract thousands of visitors and generate economic activity in the province.

“This summer, the world is coming to Nova Scotia. From Sidney to Digby, we’ll be showcasing our diversity, our history and our unique culture to visitors from around the world,” said Minister Mark Furey.

More details of the programming of the event can be found at: https://discoverthewonder.ca/