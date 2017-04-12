Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, April 12

Happy Wednesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on April 12.

Conversation on fight for women’s rights in Pakistan, in light of Malala Yousafzai getting citizenship today in House of Commons

Aruna Papp, a nationally and internationally recognized educator and advocate of human rights, discussed issues of women’s rights in Pakistan while we live streamed the event at the House of Commons.



Camp alumni speak out over anti-gay staff policy at Ontario Pioneer Camp

Michelle Dowling, alumni of Ontario Pioneer Camp and organizer of the advocacy group OnePioneer, discusses.



Kellie Leitch says she would undo the Liberal government’s plan to legalize marijuana

What should the minimum age be? What are the dangers of marijuana? Dr. Granger Avery, President of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), explains.

Wednesday Political Panel



Today’s panel focused on:

1. Kellie Leitch would scrap marijuana legalization: Is it possible? Is it desirable? Are conservative’s writ large on board?

2. Liberals want to index user fees to inflation: Cash grab or smart planning? Should programs only rise by the cost of inflation as well?

3. Do we need a law to, er, protect us from airlines? Or is this legislative overkill?



Panelists:

Joe Oliver, Former Minister of Finance and Minister of Natural Resources

Sally Housser, Senior Consultant at Navigator Ltd.

Lisa Kinsella, Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.