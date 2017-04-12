RCMP investigate arson at Hudson Bay Rail yard in The Pas

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire that caused $1 million in damage to the Hudson Bay Rail yard in northern Manitoba.

On Monday at 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Hudson Bay Rail yard in The Pas, for reports of a stack of rail ties on fire.

RCMP believe the fire was deliberately set.

The Hudson Bay Rail Company said damage was around $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP in The Pas at 204-627-6204 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.