April 12, 2017
Updated: April 12, 2017

RCMP investigate arson at Hudson Bay Rail yard in The Pas

Manitoba RCMP respond to arson at Hudson Bay Rail yard in The Pas.

Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire that caused $1 million in damage to the Hudson Bay Rail yard in northern Manitoba.

On Monday at 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Hudson Bay Rail yard in The Pas, for reports of a stack of rail ties on fire.

RCMP believe the fire was deliberately set.

The Hudson Bay Rail Company said damage was around $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP in The Pas at 204-627-6204 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

