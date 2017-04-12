Police investigate fatal accident on Ring Road

Police are currently on the scene of a fatal accident on Ring Road.
A pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck around 9:00 a.m. EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Police currently have no other information as the investigation is ongoing.
At this point, police have Arcola Avenue to Victoria Avenue heading northbound on Ring Road closed while they investigate the crash.
Stay connected to Global News as this story develops….
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.