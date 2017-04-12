Canada
April 12, 2017 11:34 am
Updated: April 12, 2017 11:57 am

Police investigate fatal accident on Ring Road

By Web Producer  Global News

Police are currently on the scene of a fatal accident on Ring Road.

Alexa Huffman / Global News
A A

Police are currently on the scene of a fatal accident on Ring Road.

A pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck around 9:00 a.m. EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police currently have no other information as the investigation is ongoing.

At this point, police have Arcola Avenue to Victoria Avenue heading northbound on Ring Road closed while they investigate the crash.

Stay connected to Global News as this story develops….

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Acciddent
Regina Police
Ring Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News