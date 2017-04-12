Vigil for Christine Wood to be held in Winnipeg Wednesday

WINNIPEG — Friends, family and community groups are coming together Wednesday to honour the life of Christine Wood, a Manitoba woman who police said was killed last summer.

On Aug. 19, Wood, 21, went missing after a visit to Winnipeg with her family from Oxford House First Nation. She never came back to her hotel after going out that evening.

On Monday police said Wood was killed in a home on Burrows Avenue, within hours of her disappearance. Officers arrested and charged Brett Overby, 30, with second-degree murder on April 7. Wood’s body has still not been found.

A community vigil will be held for Wood’s Wednesday at St. Mary’s Parish on 365 Burrows Avenue at 4 p.m., near the location where Wood’s was killed. The service will be put on by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), the Canadian Centre for Child Protection Services and the Bear Clan Patrol.

Organizers say anyone is welcome to attend.

The group is then expected to walk to Thunderbird House on 715 Main Street, where the vigil will continue until 7 p.m.

MKO also started a GoFundMe page for Wood’s family, to help cover the costs of the vigil.