High maintenance: Regina budget decisions could have impact on city cleanliness

Some City of Regina services used to keep the Queen City looking like royalty are on the chopping block as officials are considering ways to fill a $10-million budget shortfall.

In recommendations that were deliberated Monday night, the city found $2.5 million in possible service reductions. Some of those services include flower pot maintenance, tree pruning, asphalt maintenance, street sweeping, waste and recycling collection and herbicide spraying.

Reduce the display and maintenance of 300 flower pots

Savings: $18,500 ongoing

What the city says: The Outdoor Flowerbed Program will reduce the display and maintenance of 300 flower pots. The contract for flowers has already been executed so each reduced pot will still cost $25/pot in 2017.

Reduce Contracted Tree Pruning

Savings: $50,000 ongoing

What the city says: The contract for tree pruning will be executed for $50,000 less than anticipated in 2017. Contractor will not prune additional trees in 2017.

Suspend 2017 Fall Herbicide Spraying Program (excluding athletic fields)

Savings: $63,000 ongoing

What the city says: Controlling weeds is “cosmetic” and not a safety concern. This reduction consists of $56,500 in labour and $6,500 in material.

Decrease Asphalt Maintenance Budget

Savings: $600,000 ongoing

What the city says: Maintenance paves are done at locations where it has been determined that the cost to pave is less than performing isolated annual maintenance activities such as patching and pothole filling. Maintenance paves often extend the life of roadways and often result in isolated maintenance not needing to be performed for a number of years. Could result in higher cost to maintain.

Eliminate Summer Sweep (downtown)

Savings: $130,000

What the city says: This is primarily the sweeping of the downtown core after the spring sweep. Concerns could be responded to on an as-needed basis. Higher risk of debris getting into storm sewer system.

Eliminate Collection Depot program

Savings: one-time $400,000

What the city says: Eliminates the hazardous household programs, leaf and yard depot in the fall and the treecycling program. These three programs help the city reach the diversion goals identified in Waste Plan Regina. Not doing these programs will increase waste sent to the landfill, increase to landfill operations, and a reduction of casual staff.

City council will reconvene on Tuesday, April 18 to finalize the budget.