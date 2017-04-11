Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Tuesday, April 11

Happy Tuesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on April 11.

Passenger dragged off United Airlines flight

On Sunday, a passenger was violently removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight. There was a fury of reactions since. What is the right of the consumer? How can we make a company change its behavior? Sean O’Shea, Global TV News Canada consumer and investigative reporter, gives us his insight.



Report presents solution to fixing child care in Toronto

Councillor Janet Davis, Ward 31 Beaches-East York, comments on the report and explains what needs to be done about the child care debate in the city. What do you think? Do you agree that we need to spend money on the system, or should it go to parents to make those choices?

Councillor Joe Cressy, Ward 20 Trinity-Spadina, defends why he is in favor of this.



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.