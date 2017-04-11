Tests confirm sarin gas used in Syria chemical attack, Turkey’s health minister says
ANKARA, Turkey – Turkey’s health minister says test results conducted on victims of a chemical attack in northern Syria confirm that sarin gas was used.
Recep Akdag said Tuesday that blood and urine samples taken from the victims confirmed that they were subjected to the nerve agent. His comments were reported by the state-run Anadolu news agency.
Turkey last week conducted autopsies on three victims of the gas attack who were brought from Syria.
Officials from the World Health Organization and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons participated in the autopsies.
