Halifax police charge man after bizarre hit and run

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection to a bizarre hit and run last week.

On April 4, shortly after 2 p.m., police say they received a report of a car crash in the area of Duffus Street and Novalea Drive

The caller reported that a red Mazda 3 travelling on Novalea Drive turned right onto Duffus Street where the driver hit a cab, lost control of his car and then traveled into a parking lot hitting three parked cars.

The male driver and male passenger fled the area on foot, leaving the car at the scene. There were no injuries.

On April 5, a 31-year-old Halifax man, the driver of the red Mazda 3, turned himself in at Police Headquarters.

Police say the man has been arrested for failing to stop at the scene of an accident and released on paperwork.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial court on May 11.

— With files from Natasha Pace