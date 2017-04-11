Fire destroys pirate ship playground in Winnipeg’s Harbourview Park

WINNIPEG — A fire ripped through a playground in Harbourview Park Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to 1867 Springfield Road, in northeast Winnipeg for reports of a play structure on fire around 10:45 p.m.

Crews had issues with the fire hydrant nearby and had to get water from father away. Crews also had to dismantle parts of the playground to battle the fire.

No one was injured and there is no word on what cause the blaze.