April 10, 2017 2:50 pm

Saskatchewan school boards told to cut wages, benefits by 3.5%

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government has told school boards to cut employee wages or benefits by 3.5 per cent.

Saskatchewan school boards are being told to cut wages or benefits for employees by 3.5 per cent and freeze those rates for three more years.

A letter sent from deputy education minister Julie MacRae to school division board chairs says the cut is in addition to restraint measures required to meet this year’s operating grants.

The letter also said the 3.5 per cent cut has to be negotiated in compensation and can’t be achieved through further reductions in staff.

MacRae wrote that it’s critical belt-tightening begins without delay.

The current agreement for more than 13,000 teachers expires at the end of August and negotiations for a new one are to begin in May.

The cuts come as the Saskatchewan government tries to tackle a $1.3-billion deficit with a plan to get it down to $685 million in the year ahead.

