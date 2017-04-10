Jian Ghomeshi, who was acquitted of sexual assault, resurfaces online with new project

Disgraced radio host Jian Ghomeshi, who was acquitted last March of all charges in a high-profile sexual assault case, has resurfaced online after more than a year in social media hiding.

Ghomeshi, 49, emerged on social media Monday morning, in an apparent attempt to promote a new project of his.

“Hi. For those interested, here is something I’ve been working on,” the former CBC radio personality tweeted with a link to his new podcast.

Ghomeshi’s new project, dubbed The Ideation Project, is “a creative adventure” aimed at “taking a bigger picture view on newsworthy issues and culture, with the goal of asking questions and starting conversations,” according to the project’s website.

READ MORE: A timeline of the Jian Ghomeshi sex assault scandal

“The Ideation Project is a new media creative project that features all original words, music, recording and production,” reads a description on the website. “The content covers a variety of topics from politics to philosophy to pop culture and the human condition.”

The website features a six-and-a-half minute obscure video titled “Exiles” where Ghomeshi talks over black and white stock footage of various cities around the globe.

In March 2016, Ghomeshi was acquitted of sexually assaulting three women and a fourth charge was later dropped by the Crown.

READ MORE: If acquitted, PR experts believe Jian Ghomeshi’s career may bounce back

Reaction to Ghomeshi’s emergence on social media was swift.

“HEY @JianGhomeshi is trying to make a come back and let’s make sure it doesn’t happen. Don’t follow him. Don’t listen to his stuff. Silence,” Jenny Wooldridge tweeted.

HEY @JianGhomeshi is trying to make a come back and let's make sure it doesn't happen. Don't follow him. Don't listen to his stuff. Silence. — Jenny Wooldridge (@jwool94) April 10, 2017

“How about you just climb back beneath that rock you’ve been hiding under?” Gord Spence tweeted.

@JianGhomeshi How about you just climb back beneath that rock you've been hiding under? — Gord Spence (@GordSpence) April 10, 2017

“Hey man Welcomeback. So happy. Ive never turned my radio to #CBC after you. We were sure you were innocent,” another user tweeted.

@JianGhomeshi Hey man

Welcomeback. So happy. Ive never turned my radio to #CBC after you. We were sure you were innocent — Amir (@amirdorna2) April 10, 2017

Here’s a look at some of the reaction:

@JianGhomeshi B- first year philosophy essay meets mediocre slam poetry — Julia Wright (@thewrightpage) April 10, 2017

@JacquiDelaney Somewhere a rock is sad as it's slug @JianGhomeshi has left home — Geoff Cooper (@coopge) April 10, 2017

@JianGhomeshi No one was interested. — Eric Jonathan Martin (@emart) April 10, 2017