April 10, 2017

Truro family displaced following fire

Global News

A family of four has been temporarily displaced following a fire in Truro, N.S., over the weekend.

The fire broke out Saturday at a rented two-storey home on Birch Street.

The Canadian Red Cross says they are now assisting a couple and their two children with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other essentials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

