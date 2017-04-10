Truro family displaced following fire
A family of four has been temporarily displaced following a fire in Truro, N.S., over the weekend.
The fire broke out Saturday at a rented two-storey home on Birch Street.
The Canadian Red Cross says they are now assisting a couple and their two children with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other essentials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
