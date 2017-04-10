Commentary: Leafs in the playoffs, check hell!

As the world ponders climate change there may even be a greater fear.

If hell has not completely frozen over, it certainly is worthy of a fishing hut or two.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made the playoffs!

Correct, no one expected it this year, but no one has expected it for decades.

My Dad has been throwing his slipper at the TV set every Saturday night for as long as I can remember.

This year, although inconsistent with youth, they are at least exciting to watch.

Fans are just happy to be entertained.

Although, you’d be hard pressed to find a Leaf kid in my house and the same is said for their friends.

They have no memory of Leaf glory and couldn’t care less.

Hopefully this team can unite a fan base lost on their parents and grandparents.

Maybe it’s a start when Saturday, Dad flipped his slipper in the air, instead at the big screen.

http://globalnews.ca/news/3366634/leafs-make-playoffs-beat-penguins/