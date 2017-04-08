Toronto Maple Leafs look to reach playoffs for the second time in 12 seasons Saturday night

The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to reach the playoffs for the second time in the past 12 seasons, as they get ready to face the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

The Leafs currently need to win one of their last two games to secure a playoff spot. If the Leafs can’t muster a win against the Penguins on Saturday, they’ll get one more chance against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

All eyes will also be on the rookie sensation Auston Matthews, who is looking to become the team’s first 40-goal scorer since Mats Sundin, who netted 41 goals during the 2001-2002 season. Matthews, who has 39 goals heading into the final two games of the regular season, already broke the team’s record for rookie goal-scoring, surpassing Wendell Clark who had 34 goals in the rookie campaign.

The Leafs will play the Penguins at 7 p.m. at the Air Canada Centre and can clinch their first playoff berth in four years with a victory.

Toronto is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 39 wins, 26 losses and 15 overtime losses for a total of 93 points this season.