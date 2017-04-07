Mohawk filmmaker Tracey Deer fears eviction from Kahnawake, Que.

Filmmaker Tracey Deer grew up in Kahnawake, Que. and says she is proud of her Mohawk heritage.

“When people ask me what I do, I always say I’m a Mohawk filmmaker, not just a filmmaker,” she told Global News, sitting in her Kahnawake home.

Deer has channeled her upbringing into a popular television series, Mohawk Girls, where she stirred up controversy — tackling issues of teen sex and Mohawk identity.

Last September, she brought more attention to herself when she married Sylvain Pratte, who isn’t part of the First Nations community.

“I do know people are talking and they are angry and they disapprove,” she said.

Since 1981, a Kahnawake law has prohibited Mohawks from living on the territory if they marry a non-native person.

In recent years, the band council has been cracking down, sending eviction notices and forcing people from the community if they don’t marry from within.

This winter, almost two dozen people received notices.

Deer said she hasn’t received one yet, but did buy a house off the territory last year so she can split her time between her two homes.

“We have chosen to get a house off the reserve because I want my kids to grow up safe,” she said.

“I don’t want an angry mob to show up at our house and tell them they are not wanted.”

The council has indicated it’s coming up with new guidelines around the law to be announced on May 1.

Nevertheless, it says the law must be enforced to preserve Mohawk culture.

It’s left residents nervous about what’s to come.

“We are not ready to say what those actions are,” said Mohawk Council spokesperson Joe Delaronde.

“It will not be anything overly dramatic and people should not be losing their minds over this.”

Deer dreams of seeing the law gone one day, saying she believes it’s bad for her community.

“I think people are hurting. I am hurting. I don’t think we should be treating each other this way,” she told Global News.

“There has to be a better way and my husband is not a parasite. He is not bad for this community. He is not bad for me.”

Deer insists if she ever does receive an eviction notice, she won’t leave without a fight.