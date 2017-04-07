Winnipeg Jets ink Jansen Harkins to entry level deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Jansen Harkins to a three-year entry level contract worth $2.775-million.

The 19-year-old will play out the rest of the season with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. He scored a goal and two assists in six games with the team last year.

Harkins led the WHL’s Prince George Cougars in scoring this season with 72 points in 64 games. He leaves the Cougars as their franchise points leader, having put up 242 over four years. The North Vancouver, B.C. product was selected twice to the WHL All-Star team for the Canada/Russia Series and played in the 2015 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Internationally, Harkins helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup and bronze at the 2015 IIHF U18 World Championship. He also captured a silver medal at the 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge as a member of Team Pacific.

Harkins was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.